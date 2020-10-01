Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Aisha Tyler Talks About What She's Done in Quarantine on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tyler talks about her virtual happy hours for charity.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Tyler talks about her virtual happy hours for charity, the new season of 'Archer' and more.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

