VIDEO: Aisha Tyler Talks About What She's Done in Quarantine on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Tyler talks about her virtual happy hours for charity.

Tyler talks about her virtual happy hours for charity, the new season of 'Archer' and more.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You