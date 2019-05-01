VIDEO: Adam Sandler Returns to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in New Promo

Adam Sandler returns to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE to host on May 4th, which will be Sandler's first time back on the show since he left in 1995.

In a promo for the episode, Sandler walks down the hallways of Studio 8H admiring old photos of himself from his time on the show.

As he continues to go down THE WALL of photos, things take a creepy turn as the photos become paparazzi and personal shots of Sandler. "None of these are from SNL," he says to himself. Things get creepier when he sees a photo of himself looking at the pictures in the hallway in real time.

Kenan Thompson appears and ominously tells Sandler, "You never really leave," but then reveals he's just joking and gives him a hug. As the two hug, though, Thompson stares into the camera and his eyes turn white.

Watch the promo below!

Sandler will be joined by musical guest Shawn Mendes on Saturday's night's new episode of SNL.





