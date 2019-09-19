VIDEO: AMC Released an Exclusive Clip of Table Read from THE WALKING DEAD Premiere

In the ten weeks leading up to the Season 10 premiere of The Walking Dead on Sunday, October 6 at 9pm ET/8pm CT, AMC will reveal information on the new season across TWD social platforms - photos, videos and never-before-seen content.

Today, AMC has released an exclusive portion of the table read from the premiere episode, along with the corresponding exclusive clip from the same episode- a scene between Eugene, Rosita, and Siddiq discussing baby Coco's schedule.

The Walking Dead's Season 10 premiere episode will be available on AMC Premiere, an upgrade option for viewers who want a premium AMC experience and receive AMC as part of their television service, on September 29 at 9pm ET, one full week before the linear premiere. Additionally, the full table read of the season 10 premiere episode will be available for the first time ever to AMC Premiere subscribers on October 6 at 9pm ET and AMC Premiere will also be featuring bonus exclusive content throughout the season.

The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with THE AFTER effects of Alpha's horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable. But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.





