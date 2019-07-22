VIDEO: AMC Debuts Trailer for THE TERROR: INFAMY

Friday, July 19, AMC's Ridley Scott-produced anthology series, The Terror: Infamy released the new trailer at San Diego Comic Con following a panel with series stars, George Takei (who also serves as a series consultant), Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane and Cristina Rodlo, and co-creators and executive producers, Alexander Woo (True Blood) and Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla). The Terror: Infamy premieres on Monday, August 12 at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT on AMC.

Watch the trailer below!

The Terror: Infamy centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. In addition, the series is one of the first depicting the internment of Japanese Americans on such a massive scale - complete with authentically recreated camps in scope and scale as post-WWII.

The series stars Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space), Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala), Shingo Usami (Unbroken), Naoko Mori (Everest), Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek), who also serves as a consultant.

The Terror: Infamy is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emaj Productions and Entertainment 360. In addition to Woo and Borenstein, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Guymon Casady and Jordan Sheehan also serve as executive producers.





