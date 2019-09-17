VIDEO: ALL RISE EPs Talk Doing Justice to the Legal System

All Rise executive producers Spottiswood and Sunil Nayar explain how the new CBS courthouse drama will examine an important foundation of American democracy.

Watch the video below!

ALL RISE is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice FOR THE PEOPLE of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn't intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

Watch the series premiere of All Rise on Monday, Sept. 23 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.





