VIDEO: A QUIET PLACE: PART II's Super Bowl Spot

Article Pixel Jan. 31, 2020  

Before airing during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Paramount has released the trailer of "A Quiet Place Part II" that will play during its TV spot.

Watch the clip below!

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theatres this March.

VIDEO: A QUIET PLACE: PART II's Super Bowl Spot
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • My Chemical Romance Sells Out North American Tour in Under Six Hours
  • The Montalbán Celebrates Ricardo Montalbán's 100th Birthday with Diversity and Inclusion
  • Andrew Yang and Senator Amy Klobuchar Featured on Upcoming Episode of THE CIRCUS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Official F9: THE FAST SAGA Trailer!