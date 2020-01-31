VIDEO: A QUIET PLACE: PART II's Super Bowl Spot

Before airing during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Paramount has released the trailer of "A Quiet Place Part II" that will play during its TV spot.

Watch the clip below!

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II hits theatres this March.





