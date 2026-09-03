 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection

The collection pairs six scents with each character, reflecting Verity's dark intensity and Lowen's grounded restraint.

By:
Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection

To celebrate the upcoming Verity film, out 10/2, Scentbird has launched The Scent of Truth Collection, an exclusive, character-inspired fragrance collection that lets fans step inside the story through scent.

Inspired by the emotional journeys of the thriller's two central characters, Verity Crawford and Lowen Ashleigh, the collection features six fragrances for each character, hand-selected by Scentbird's fragrance experts to reflect their distinct personalities. With The Scent of Truth Collection, Verity isn't just a story you read - it's one you can wear.

Scentbird translated each character's essence into two opposing fragrance profiles that mirror the tension at the heart of Verity. Verity's scents are dark, magnetic and calculated, with provocative, seductive notes that evoke the danger simmering beneath her surface. Lowen's are grounded and quietly fierce, unfolding with an understated intimacy that becomes increasingly captivating.

Verity: dark, magnetic and calculated

Octavia Morgan Los Angeles - Dark Rose

Fugazzi - Pomegranoudh

Givenchy - L'Interdit

Curatrix - Fatale

Chris Collins - Forbidden Apple

MIND GAMES - Queening

Lowen: grounded, quietly fierce and intimate

Lake & Skye - 11 11 Moon

Merit - Retrospect

Scents of Wood - Calm in Cedar

THE MAKER - Naked

COMMODITY - Book+ Bold

Liis - Lucienne

Recent Articles
Dakota Johnson & Anne Hathaway Star in VERITY Trailer
Dakota Johnson & Anne Hathaway Star in VERITY Trailer
8/12/2026
VERITY Trailer & Poster Debut Ahead of Anne Hathaway Film's Release
VERITY Trailer & Poster Debut Ahead of Anne Hathaway Film's Release
8/11/2026
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
8/26/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts