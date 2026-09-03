Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection
The collection pairs six scents with each character, reflecting Verity's dark intensity and Lowen's grounded restraint.
To celebrate the upcoming Verity film, out 10/2, Scentbird has launched The Scent of Truth Collection, an exclusive, character-inspired fragrance collection that lets fans step inside the story through scent.
Inspired by the emotional journeys of the thriller's two central characters, Verity Crawford and Lowen Ashleigh, the collection features six fragrances for each character, hand-selected by Scentbird's fragrance experts to reflect their distinct personalities. With The Scent of Truth Collection, Verity isn't just a story you read - it's one you can wear.
Scentbird translated each character's essence into two opposing fragrance profiles that mirror the tension at the heart of Verity. Verity's scents are dark, magnetic and calculated, with provocative, seductive notes that evoke the danger simmering beneath her surface. Lowen's are grounded and quietly fierce, unfolding with an understated intimacy that becomes increasingly captivating.
Verity: dark, magnetic and calculated
Octavia Morgan Los Angeles - Dark Rose
Fugazzi - Pomegranoudh
Givenchy - L'Interdit
Curatrix - Fatale
Chris Collins - Forbidden Apple
MIND GAMES - Queening
Lowen: grounded, quietly fierce and intimate
Lake & Skye - 11 11 Moon
Merit - Retrospect
Scents of Wood - Calm in Cedar
THE MAKER - Naked
COMMODITY - Book+ Bold
Liis - Lucienne