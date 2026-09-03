Scentbird to Launch VERITY-Inspired Fragrance Collection

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To celebrate the upcoming Verity film, out 10/2, Scentbird has launched The Scent of Truth Collection, an exclusive, character-inspired fragrance collection that lets fans step inside the story through scent.

Inspired by the emotional journeys of the thriller's two central characters, Verity Crawford and Lowen Ashleigh, the collection features six fragrances for each character, hand-selected by Scentbird's fragrance experts to reflect their distinct personalities. With The Scent of Truth Collection, Verity isn't just a story you read - it's one you can wear.

Scentbird translated each character's essence into two opposing fragrance profiles that mirror the tension at the heart of Verity. Verity's scents are dark, magnetic and calculated, with provocative, seductive notes that evoke the danger simmering beneath her surface. Lowen's are grounded and quietly fierce, unfolding with an understated intimacy that becomes increasingly captivating.

Verity: dark, magnetic and calculated

Octavia Morgan Los Angeles - Dark Rose

Fugazzi - Pomegranoudh

Givenchy - L'Interdit

Curatrix - Fatale

Chris Collins - Forbidden Apple

MIND GAMES - Queening

Lowen: grounded, quietly fierce and intimate

Lake & Skye - 11 11 Moon

Merit - Retrospect

Scents of Wood - Calm in Cedar

THE MAKER - Naked

COMMODITY - Book+ Bold

Liis - Lucienne

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