VERITY Trailer & Poster Debut Ahead of Anne Hathaway Film's Release

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Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer and poster for VERITY, the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett and is set to arrive in theaters October 2. Directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Nick Antosca, the psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Hathaway) and struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After discovering what appears to be Verity's autobiographical notes, Lowen becomes entangled in disturbing confessions involving Verity's husband, Jeremy, played by Hartnett.

The film is presented by Amazon MGM Studios, an Eat the Cat, Semi-Formal Productions, Shiny Penny, Somewhere Pictures, Heartbones Production, and is billed as A Michael Showalter Film.

Credits

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Screenplay by: Nick Antosca

Based on the book by: Colleen Hoover

Produced by: Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, p.g.a., Stacey Sher, p.g.a., Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, p.g.a., Anne Hathaway, Colleen Hoover

Executive Producers: Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson, Lauren Levine

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Brady Wagner

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Drama

Rating: R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images

VERITY also stars Ismael Cruz Cordova and Brady Wagner. The film is produced by Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Stacey Sher, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Anne Hathaway and Colleen Hoover, with Kerry Orent, Dakota Johnson and Lauren Levine serving as executive producers. It is rated R for sexual content, some nudity, language, violence and bloody images.

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