VARSITY BLUES Remake Being Developed for Quibi

Quibi has announced a modern take on the 1999 movie Varsity Blues is in development.

Anne Fletcher will direct from a script by Tripper Clancy. Mike Tollin and John Gatins will executive produce.

The series will be produced by Peter Guber and Mike Tollin's MSM and Paramount Television. Maia Glickman will oversee the project for MSM. Tova Laiter also executive produces.

Says Mike Tollin, "For all those who cheered Mox's refrain, 'I don't want your life,' as well as all those who never heard of the West Canaan Coyotes, we're thrilled to bring Varsity Blues to Quibi and into the 21st century!"

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information visit www.quibi.com





Related Articles View More TV Stories