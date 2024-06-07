Utkarsh Ambudkar Joins Rachael Leigh Cook Film THERE SHE GOES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Utkarsh Ambudkar will be alongside Rachael Leigh Cook in a new film loosely based on her own experiences as a young actress in Hollywood.

In the film, titled There She Goes, Ambudkar will be joined by Cook, Ryan Hansen, Lea DeLaria, Becky Ann Baker, Mark Linn-Baker, Sakina Jaffrey, and Alok Tewari.

Ambudkar plays Molly(Cook)'s high school sweetheart Advay, who she leaves when she makes it big time as a star in a major 90s romcom. 25 years later, Molly returns to her hometown and reunites with Advay. Unexpectedly, her old feelings for him begin to bubble back to the surface, despite her relationship with Ryan Hansen's Ezra. All of this forces her to rethink her life and what she could have had.

Production has already begun on the Fox romantic comedy, which is directed by Charles Hood, who wrote the script along with Seth Goldsmith.

Ambudkar was most recently seen on Broadway in Freestyle Love Supreme, the improvisational hip-hop group also made up of Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch." Onscreen, he has appeared in Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, and Tick, Tick...Boom!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

