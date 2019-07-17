USA Network Announces Series Order For Splashy New Competition Series CANNONBALL

USA Network today announced that it has picked up CANNONBALL, a competition series that pits contestants against some of the highest, fastest and wettest challenges ever created, for a cash prize. The 10-episode series, based on the hit Talpa format, is produced by ITV Entertainment and will premiere in 2020.

Each episode of CANNONBALL features 16 larger-than-life personalities willing to jump into the deep end and compete in four rounds of physical challenges - from the speed slide Mega-Ramp to a thrilling Drop Tower to the explosive Air Cannon and more. Each round eliminates more hopefuls, until finally one champion remains.

"CANNONBALL is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy," said Heather Olander, SVP of Alternative Development and Programming for USA Network. "Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule."

CANNONBALL dives right into USA's ever-growing pool of unscripted programming, including family docu-comedies CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST,GROWING UP CHRISLEY and THE RADKES, the WWE-inspired MIZ & MRS, and the upcoming STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN, plus the highly-anticipated reboot of THE BIGGEST LOSER and hit reality dating series TEMPTATION ISLAND.

CANNONBALL is produced by Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment, based on the original format by MasMedia B.V. and licensed by Talpa Global B.V. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers.





USA Network, the #1 cable entertainment network for a record 13 years and counting, is home to the most compelling television properties in the industry. Serving a broad, passionate fanbase, USA's diverse slate includes popular award-winning dramas, unfiltered family comedies, buzzy unscripted, weekly live WWE programming, and a portfolio of sought-after acquired series and movies. USA is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.



ITV Entertainment, part of the ITV America group, is one of the largest international producers for the US market and a major force in acquiring, developing and producing entertainment programming for US networks. ITV Entertainment has a wide slate of series with major networks and streaming platforms, including the Emmy-winning seriesQueer Eye (Netflix); HELL'S KITCHEN (20 seasons on FOX); THE FIRST 48 (A&E); and LOVE ISLAND (CBS), based on the UK hit series format, among others.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You