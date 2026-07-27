UNZIPPED 4K Restoration to Open in Theaters

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A newly restored 4K version of UNZIPPED is scheduled to open in theaters, according to an announcement from Cinetic Marketing. The film's star, designer ISAAC MIZRAHI, and director DOUGLAS KEEVE are being made available for select interviews ahead of the release.

The documentary, Douglas Keeve's UNZIPPED, is subtitled A PORTRAIT OF ISAAC MIZRAHI IN THE 1990s and features appearances by Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Eartha Kitt, Kate Moss, Liza Minnelli, Sandra Bernhard, Richard Gere, and more.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on September 25.

Designer Isaac Mizrahi proved a force of nature on THE ROAD to his legendary fall 1994 collection, a career-defining triumph that was documented with an effervescent intimacy by Douglas Keeve, Mizrahi's then-partner. Both a time capsule of the buoyant, raucous 1990s, when pop culture and high art became interchangeable, and a vérité-style, in-the-trenches report on the daily agonies and ecstasies of the creative process, this seminal artistic portrait—sumptuously shot by Ellen Kuras and Robert Leacock—transcends glitz and glamour to offer an extraordinary view of the charisma and force of will inherent to genius, as well as its personal costs.

ABOUT JANUS FILMS

Founded in 1956, Janus Films was the first theatrical distribution company dedicated to bringing international art-house films to U.S. audiences. Janus distributes major films by David Lynch, Wong Kar Wai, Jim Jarmusch, Lucrecia Martel, and Edward Yang, as well as classics by Agnès Varda, Michelangelo Antonioni, Ingmar Bergman, Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, and Chantal Akerman. Recent 4K re-releases include Mary Harron's I SHOT ANDY WARHOL, Edward Yang's YI YI, Akira Kurosawa's SEVEN SAMURAI, and Wim Wenders' PARIS, TEXAS. Beginning with its Academy Award-winning run for Paolo Sorrentino's THE GREAT BEAUTY, Janus Films has established a track record of releasing such celebrated new theatrical films as the Academy Award winning DRIVE MY CAR and FLOW, Sophy Romvari's BLUE HERON, Bi Gan's RESURRECTION, Payal Kapadia's ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT, Ira Sachs' PETER HUJAR'S DAY, David Cronenberg's THE SHROUDS, and Jia Zhangke's CAUGHT BY THE TIDES, as well as new work by Jerzy Skolimowski, Catherine Breillat, and Alain Guiraudie, among others.

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