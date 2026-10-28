Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Two Couples Go Home On DANCING WITH THE STARS Week 7
The results mark the latest cut in a season that has already sent several pairs home.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA reported that two couples were eliminated during Week 7 of DANCING WITH THE STARS, delivering results from the latest live episode of the ballroom competition's 35th season.
The double elimination follows a season that has produced a steady string of departures from the competition. GOOD MORNING AMERICA has tracked season 35 closely since its September premiere, with correspondents including Sam Champion and Cameron Mathison delivering recaps after each themed broadcast and its subsequent results show.
Season 35 has included a series of themed installments ahead of this week's results, among them a night dedicated to the music of Mariah Carey, a Super Bowl-themed broadcast, and a Dedication Night episode during which Jenna Dewan performed with substitute partner Alan Bersten after her regular professional, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended following a social media comment directed at judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
The Week 7 eliminations continue the pattern of weekly performance themes paired with live results that has defined the season, narrowing the field of celebrities and professional partners still competing in the ballroom. GOOD MORNING AMERICA previously recapped the Dedication Night episode that preceded this week's results.
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