Trump Will Institute 100% Tariff on Films Made Outside of United States

President Trump shared that he will institute a 100% tariff on all movies coming into the United States that were made in other countries. According to a post by Trump made on the Truth Social platform, he is "authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process."

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States," Trump wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, several large-scale films have been made overseas that are due to be released in the coming months, including Misson: Impssible - The Final Reckoning, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff Ballerina, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Future films also could be hit with these new tariffs, including Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Starfighter and DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

