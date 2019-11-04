Trevor Noah to Extend Loud & Clear Tour Through 2020
Trevor Noah is traveling the globe and expanding his Loud & Clear Tour to 2020 due to popular demand! With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with an expected 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is bringing his wildly successful tour to new cities.
The 2020 shows kick off January 10th in Buffalo New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany, India, and many more. With already one sold out show at the iconic 02 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, this announcement includes a newly added second show on April 3rd.
The Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including "Son of Patricia" on Netflix.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10:00am local time at trevornoah.com/shows.
TREVOR NOAH LOUD & CLEAR TOUR 2020 DATES
Fri, January 10, 2020
Buffalo, NY
Sheas Performing Arts Center
Sat, January 11, 2020
Syracuse, NY
Landmark Theatre
Sat, January 18, 2020
Hollywood, FL
Hard Rock Seminole
Fri, January 31, 2020
Leeds, UK
Leeds Arena
Sat, February 1, 2020
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
Fri, February 14, 2020
Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena
Sat, February 15, 2020
Albany, NY
Times Union Center
*Fri, February 21, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT
Maverik Center
Sat, February 22, 2020
Aspen, CO
Wheller Opera House
Fri, March 13, 2020
Tulsa, OK
River Spirit Casino
Fri, March 20, 2020
Glasgow, UK
The Hydro
Sat, March 21, 2020
Dublin, IE
The 3 Arena
Fri, March 27, 2020
Huntsville, AL
Von Braun Center
Sat, March 28, 2020
New Orleans, LA
Saegner Theatre
Thu, April 2, 2020
London, ENG
O2 Arena
Fri, April 3, 2020
London, ENG
O2 Arena
Sun, April 5, 2020
Brussels, Belgium
Forrest National
*Thu, April 9, 2020
Mumbai, India
NSCI DOME
*Sat, April 11, 2020
Delhi, India
Indira Gandhi Arena
Fri, April 17, 2020
Kennewick, WA
Toyota Center
Sat, April 18, 2020
Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena
Fri, April 24, 2020
Missoula, MT
Adams Center
Sat, April 25, 2020
Bozeman, MT
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Fri, May 8, 2020
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
Sat, May 9, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Aronoff Center
Fri, May 15, 2020
Nashville, TN
Ryman Auditorium
Sat, May 23, 2020
Birmingham, UK
Arena Birmingham
Sun, May 24, 2020
Newcastle, UK
Utilita Arena
Tue, May 26, 2020
Reykjavik, Iceland
Laugardshollin
Wed, May 27, 2020
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggodome
Fri, May 29, 2020
Stockholm, Sweden
Ericsson Globe
Sun, May 31, 2020
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena
Mon, June 1, 2020
Gothenburg, Sweden
Scandinavium
Tue, June 2, 2020
Oslo, Norway
Oslo Spektrum
Thu, June 4, 2020
Frankfurt, Germany
Jahrhunderthalle
Sat, June 6, 2020
Geneva, Switzerland
SEG Geneva Arena
Fri, June 26, 2020
Mashantucket, CT
Foxwoods Grand Theater
Sat June 27, 2020
Mashantucket, CT
Foxwoods Grand Theater
*SLC date will be on sale Friday, 11/8 at 12pm LOCAL.
*India dates will be on sale January 2020. Check back locally for more information.