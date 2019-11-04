Trevor Noah to Extend Loud & Clear Tour Through 2020

Trevor Noah is traveling the globe and expanding his Loud & Clear Tour to 2020 due to popular demand! With over 75 sold-out North American shows this year, including his sold-out show at Madison Square Garden with an expected 14,000 in attendance, Trevor is bringing his wildly successful tour to new cities.

The 2020 shows kick off January 10th in Buffalo New York, and will now visit arenas across the U.S., Europe, Ireland, Germany, India, and many more. With already one sold out show at the iconic 02 Arena in London selling over 15,000 tickets, this announcement includes a newly added second show on April 3rd.

The Emmy-winning THE DAILY SHOW host and celebrated comedian is known around the world for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 8 comedy specials, most recently including "Son of Patricia" on Netflix.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 8 at 10:00am local time at trevornoah.com/shows.

TREVOR NOAH LOUD & CLEAR TOUR 2020 DATES

Fri, January 10, 2020

Buffalo, NY

Sheas Performing Arts Center

Sat, January 11, 2020

Syracuse, NY

Landmark Theatre

Sat, January 18, 2020

Hollywood, FL

Hard Rock Seminole

Fri, January 31, 2020

Leeds, UK

Leeds Arena

Sat, February 1, 2020

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

Fri, February 14, 2020

Charlottesville, VA

John Paul Jones Arena

Sat, February 15, 2020

Albany, NY

Times Union Center

*Fri, February 21, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Maverik Center

Sat, February 22, 2020

Aspen, CO

Wheller Opera House

Fri, March 13, 2020

Tulsa, OK

River Spirit Casino

Fri, March 20, 2020

Glasgow, UK

The Hydro

Sat, March 21, 2020

Dublin, IE

The 3 Arena

Fri, March 27, 2020

Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center

Sat, March 28, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Saegner Theatre

Thu, April 2, 2020

London, ENG

O2 Arena

Fri, April 3, 2020

London, ENG

O2 Arena

Sun, April 5, 2020

Brussels, Belgium

Forrest National

*Thu, April 9, 2020

Mumbai, India

NSCI DOME

*Sat, April 11, 2020

Delhi, India

Indira Gandhi Arena

Fri, April 17, 2020

Kennewick, WA

Toyota Center

Sat, April 18, 2020

Eugene, OR

Matthew Knight Arena

Fri, April 24, 2020

Missoula, MT

Adams Center

Sat, April 25, 2020

Bozeman, MT

Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Fri, May 8, 2020

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Sat, May 9, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Aronoff Center

Fri, May 15, 2020

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

Sat, May 23, 2020

Birmingham, UK

Arena Birmingham

Sun, May 24, 2020

Newcastle, UK

Utilita Arena

Tue, May 26, 2020

Reykjavik, Iceland

Laugardshollin

Wed, May 27, 2020

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggodome

Fri, May 29, 2020

Stockholm, Sweden

Ericsson Globe

Sun, May 31, 2020

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

Mon, June 1, 2020

Gothenburg, Sweden

Scandinavium

Tue, June 2, 2020

Oslo, Norway

Oslo Spektrum

Thu, June 4, 2020

Frankfurt, Germany

Jahrhunderthalle

Sat, June 6, 2020

Geneva, Switzerland

SEG Geneva Arena

Fri, June 26, 2020

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Grand Theater

Sat June 27, 2020

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Grand Theater

*SLC date will be on sale Friday, 11/8 at 12pm LOCAL.

*India dates will be on sale January 2020. Check back locally for more information.





