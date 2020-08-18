Trailer: Blue Ridge, Makes Debut on Streaming Service Vudu

Blue Ridge is available exclusively on Vudu through October 19, 2020.

Imagicomm Entertainment has made available the action crime drama Blue Ridge exclusively to Vudu, announced Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm.

"Blue Ridge is very relevant in today's culture, as it focuses on the importance of communication to break down walls and solve problems," said Collins. "This film illustrates that we can achieve better outcomes when we work together within our communities."

The film tells the story of a small mountain town whose people must overcome their personal grievances to solve the murder of one of their own. Ex-Green Beret, Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech - Ray Donovan, Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) leaves his dangerous life to be near his ex-wife (Sarah Lancaster - Christmas in the Smokies, Chuck, Saved by the Bell: The New Class) and young daughter, and to become the Sheriff of a small, sleepy town cut out of the Blue Ridge Mountains. But his quiet life is soon disrupted when he finds himself fighting to keep this mountain community from exploding into violence.

For more information or to follow release dates, please visit www.imagicommentertainment.com.

