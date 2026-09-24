Tori Amos to Release Children's Book A SORTA FAIRYTALE

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Grammy nominated, multiplatinum singer-songwriter and New York Times bestselling author Tori Amos has announced her second children's book, A Sorta Fairytale, due to publish April 6, 2027 with Penguin Workshop, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The prequel to her acclaimed debut children's book Tori and the Muses, A Sorta Fairytale offers returning readers a new adventure within Tori's enchanted world while serving as an inviting introduction for children encountering Tori, the Muses, and the Friends of the Emerald Forest for the first time. This charming and whimsical story explores the magic of working together and inspires young readers to find joy in creativity and collaboration, all while listening to their very own Muses.

The book is illustrated by Demelsa Haughton and will include accompanying songs by Amos available on Apple Music.

Says Tori Amos, 'After I finished Tori and the Muses, I knew there were still stories calling to me, especially from the creatures who helped shape that world. Stepping deeper into Rose Dover and into the Emerald Forest, I discovered all the stories it held. And working with Demelsa Haughton again, watching her bring this world to life through her exquisite illustrations, was endlessly inspiring. And of course, every journey into an enchanted land needs a good faerie, so having Francesco Sedita on my shoulder made the whole adventure that much more fun.'

Francesco Sedita (President and Publisher of Penguin Workshop) adds, 'Getting to revisit the magical world of Tori and the Muses has been more fun than I can describe. Watching Tori create this environment, and craft the magic that happens within it, is nothing short of wonderful. I'm excited for her fans to return to this world and experience the next part of Tori's fairytale.'

A SORTA FAIRYTALE features young Tori as she works to save the town of Rose Dover from the evil spell of Mr. Bad Man. Determined to get the town its spark back, Tori sends out a call for help to her animal friends in the Emerald Forest and, of course, the Muses. With a little touch of magic and a lot of teamwork, the Muses and Friends of the Emerald Forest get to work building a very special pink piano that will allow Tori's music to soar, restore the light of Rose Dover, and break Mr. Bad Man's spell. Filled with joy, curiosity, and imagination, this sophomore picture book written by Tori Amos with otherworldly illustrations by Demelsa Haughton reminds young readers that no challenge is too great when people (and woodland creatures) come together to help.

Tori Amos is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, pianist, and composer. She is also the New York Times bestselling author of 2025's Tori and the Muses, her first book for children, 2020's Resistance: A Songwriter's Story of Hope, Change, and Courage, and 2005's Piece by Piece. She has released eighteen studio albums, including her latest, In Times of Dragons, in 2026.

Demelsa Haughton is an illustrator of countless children's books, namely the retelling of six Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales. She lives in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom, with her partner and their three children.

A Sorta Fairytale is available for pre-order via Penguin Random House.

Photo Credit: Kasia Wozniak



Photo Credit: Kasia Wozniak

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