Photos: WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY to Premiere on National Geographic
The special will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu, alongside EXPEDITION: SAVING OUR SEAS, narrated by Auliʻi Cravalho.
WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY premieres Nov 6 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu.
In WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY, the National Geographic Explorer returns to Hudson Bay in Arctic Canada to check in on some old friends: a pack of wolves led by their fearless leader, Kona. Winter is their most punishing season. Food is scarce, forcing the pack to take on their biggest and most dangerous prey, the moose. Facing an animal 10 times their size, one wrong move could be fatal. It's this battle of size versus strategy that Bertie has come to film. What he witnesses and captures is a rarely seen event — and an unforgettable moment for a member of his favorite pack.
SAVING OUR SEAS premieres Nov. 13 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Follow a team of National Geographic Explorers as they embark on expeditions across all five Oceans. Narrated by Ocean Conservationist Auliʻi Cravalho ('Moana'), watch the way they map hidden ecosystems, discover new species and investigate the forces reshaping Ocean life. Combining cutting-edge technology and coastal community knowledge, they uncover solutions to protect our seas at a critical moment.
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