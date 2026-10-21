Photos: WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY to Premiere on National Geographic

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WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY premieres Nov 6 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams same day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In WOLVES UP CLOSE WITH BERTIE GREGORY, the National Geographic Explorer returns to Hudson Bay in Arctic Canada to check in on some old friends: a pack of wolves led by their fearless leader, Kona. Winter is their most punishing season. Food is scarce, forcing the pack to take on their biggest and most dangerous prey, the moose. Facing an animal 10 times their size, one wrong move could be fatal. It's this battle of size versus strategy that Bertie has come to film. What he witnesses and captures is a rarely seen event — and an unforgettable moment for a member of his favorite pack.

SAVING OUR SEAS premieres Nov. 13 at 9/8c on National Geographic and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Follow a team of National Geographic Explorers as they embark on expeditions across all five Oceans. Narrated by Ocean Conservationist Auliʻi Cravalho ('Moana'), watch the way they map hidden ecosystems, discover new species and investigate the forces reshaping Ocean life. Combining cutting-edge technology and coastal community knowledge, they uncover solutions to protect our seas at a critical moment.











Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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