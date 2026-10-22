Tom Cruise To Receive AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

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Tom Cruise is set to receive the 2026 American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award, according to a report on TODAY. The honor is considered one of the highest recognitions given in the film industry, and the segment detailed the announcement of Cruise as the recipient.

The AFI Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual's body of work across a career in film. TODAY's report framed the honor as recognition of Cruise's dedication to film and his appreciation for the arts over the course of his career.

The segment did not detail a ceremony date or additional specifics beyond the announcement itself, focusing instead on the significance of the award within the film industry.

TODAY's coverage positioned the award as a notable milestone, noting it stands among the most prestigious honors Hollywood bestows on individuals for their contributions to film.

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