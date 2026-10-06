John Goodman Opens Up About Working Alongside Tom Cruise in DIGGER
The actor reflected on the experience of filming with a longtime Hollywood star.
John Goodman described what it was like to work opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming film "Digger" during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The veteran actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to talk through the experience of sharing the screen with Cruise, giving viewers a sense of what the collaboration was like on set.
Goodman has made a habit of pulling back the curtain on his personal and professional life during recent appearances on the show. In a separate conversation also covered by BroadwayWorld, he told Ripa and Consuelos the story of how he first met his wife at a costume party, offering a rare personal detour from his usual film and television-focused interviews.
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