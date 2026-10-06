John Goodman Opens Up About Working Alongside Tom Cruise in DIGGER

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John Goodman described what it was like to work opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming film "Digger" during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The veteran actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to talk through the experience of sharing the screen with Cruise, giving viewers a sense of what the collaboration was like on set.

Goodman has made a habit of pulling back the curtain on his personal and professional life during recent appearances on the show. In a separate conversation also covered by BroadwayWorld, he told Ripa and Consuelos the story of how he first met his wife at a costume party, offering a rare personal detour from his usual film and television-focused interviews.

The Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25Days 08Hrs 30Min 16Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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