 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

John Goodman Opens Up About Working Alongside Tom Cruise in DIGGER

The actor reflected on the experience of filming with a longtime Hollywood star.

By:



John Goodman described what it was like to work opposite Tom Cruise in the upcoming film "Digger" during a visit to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The veteran actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to talk through the experience of sharing the screen with Cruise, giving viewers a sense of what the collaboration was like on set.

Goodman has made a habit of pulling back the curtain on his personal and professional life during recent appearances on the show. In a separate conversation also covered by BroadwayWorld, he told Ripa and Consuelos the story of how he first met his wife at a costume party, offering a rare personal detour from his usual film and television-focused interviews.

The

Recent Articles
John Goodman Reveals He Met His Wife at a Costume Party
John Goodman Reveals He Met His Wife at a Costume Party
10/6/2026
Riz Ahmed Reveals the On-Set Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him for 'Digger'
Riz Ahmed Reveals the On-Set Advice Tom Cruise Gave Him for 'Digger'
10/1/2026
Riz Ahmed Recalls Mom's Surprise Tom Cruise Encounter and Digger Prosthetics Struggle
Riz Ahmed Recalls Mom's Surprise Tom Cruise Encounter and Digger Prosthetics Struggle
10/1/2026


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts