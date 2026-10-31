Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Kirk Franklin Opens Up Further in Extended Interview
The artist builds on remarks he made in an earlier segment about handling public judgment.
Kirk Franklin sat down for an extended conversation with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, expanding on the themes of self-definition and public criticism that marked his earlier appearance on the program. The longer format gave Franklin additional time in front of Hudson's studio audience to discuss his outlook on how he responds to outside judgment.
In a previous segment on the same show, Franklin addressed how he processes criticism and public opinion, telling Hudson directly, "Whatever you think about me... I am what I am." That exchange centered on Franklin's personal philosophy about holding firm to his own identity regardless of how others perceive him, delivered as a sit-down conversation in front of Hudson's audience.
The extended interview builds on that earlier exchange, giving Franklin more space to elaborate on the same subject with Hudson. The conversation remained a direct, one-on-one dialogue between the two rather than branching into unrelated topics, consistent with the format of his prior appearance on the program.
Franklin's remarks on self-definition and criticism were first detailed in Kirk Franklin: 'I Am What I Am' Despite Criticism, which covered his original sit-down with Hudson on the subject.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode