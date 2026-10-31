 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Kirk Franklin Opens Up Further in Extended Interview

The artist builds on remarks he made in an earlier segment about handling public judgment.

By:


Kirk Franklin sat down for an extended conversation with host Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, expanding on the themes of self-definition and public criticism that marked his earlier appearance on the program. The longer format gave Franklin additional time in front of Hudson's studio audience to discuss his outlook on how he responds to outside judgment.

In a previous segment on the same show, Franklin addressed how he processes criticism and public opinion, telling Hudson directly, "Whatever you think about me... I am what I am." That exchange centered on Franklin's personal philosophy about holding firm to his own identity regardless of how others perceive him, delivered as a sit-down conversation in front of Hudson's audience.

The extended interview builds on that earlier exchange, giving Franklin more space to elaborate on the same subject with Hudson. The conversation remained a direct, one-on-one dialogue between the two rather than branching into unrelated topics, consistent with the format of his prior appearance on the program.

Franklin's remarks on self-definition and criticism were first detailed in Kirk Franklin: 'I Am What I Am' Despite Criticism, which covered his original sit-down with Hudson on the subject.

Recent Articles
Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Secret to Confidence
Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Her Secret to Confidence
10/28/2026
Kirk Franklin: 'I Am What I Am' Despite Criticism
Kirk Franklin: 'I Am What I Am' Despite Criticism
10/28/2026
Kirk Franklin Recalls Whitney Houston Memory During JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Tribute
Kirk Franklin Recalls Whitney Houston Memory During JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Tribute
8/9/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts