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Janelle Monáe Talks 'Butterfly Era', Gabourey Sidibe Joins Her

The extended sit-down brought together two guests for a holiday-themed episode of the talk show.

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An extended Halloween special episode of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW brought together Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe for separate conversations with host Jennifer Hudson. The expanded format gave both guests additional time on air beyond a standard studio segment.

Monáe used her portion of the interview to discuss new music and what she described as entering her butterfly era, framing the new material as a departure point in her creative direction. Hudson prompted her to elaborate on what that shift means for her upcoming work, with Monáe detailing her perspective on the songs and mindset behind them.

Sidibe's appearance in the same episode followed an earlier sit-down on the program in which she discussed the source of her confidence with Hudson. That prior conversation stayed centered on her personal outlook on self-assurance, and her participation in this extended Halloween special continues her recent run of appearances on the show.

More on Monáe's conversation with Hudson about her new music can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage: Janelle Monáe Discusses New Music and Her 'Butterfly Era'.

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