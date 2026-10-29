Tisha Campbell on Paying for Gabrielle Union's Therapy

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Tisha Campbell discussed paying for Gabrielle Union's therapy, raising her son who has autism, and her current single life during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation covered a range of personal topics, with Campbell speaking directly to Hudson about each subject in front of the studio audience.

Campbell used the segment to detail her relationship with Union, explaining the circumstances behind covering her therapy expenses, before shifting into a discussion of her experience raising a son with autism. She also addressed her current status as a single woman, giving Hudson's audience a window into that chapter of her personal life.

The appearance moved between the three subjects at Hudson's prompting, with Campbell offering firsthand accounts rather than general remarks. Her comments on parenting a child with autism centered on her own approach and experiences as a mother.

Campbell's remarks on her friendship with Union added a personal dimension to the conversation, as she walked through the decision to help pay for the therapy. The segment kept its focus on these personal disclosures throughout the sit-down with Hudson.

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