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Gabrielle Union said she will never get tired of talking about 'Bring It On' during a recent appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The actress addressed the film's staying power head on, making clear that the enduring fan interest in the cheerleading comedy is something she embraces rather than avoids.

The conversation centered on Union's relationship with the role and how it continues to follow her years after the film's release. Rather than treating the subject as old news, Union used the segment to explain what keeps her invested in discussing it whenever it comes up in interviews or with fans.

Much of the appearance stayed focused on that single topic, with host Jennifer Hudson steering the discussion toward why the film has held such a lasting place in pop culture. Union's willingness to keep engaging with the subject gave the segment a warm, appreciative tone rather than one of an actress eager to move past an old credit.

The exchange offered a lighter, nostalgic moment for the studio audience, with Union's enthusiasm for the film coming through clearly as she spoke with Hudson about its continued relevance.

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