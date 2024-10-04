Tinashe Embarking on 'Match My Freak' World Tour This Month

The tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville.
Multi-platinum-certified pop/R&B disruptor singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe kicks off her Match My Freak World Tour on October 14. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date North American leg begins on October 14 in Anaheim. The tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville. See the full North American routing below. Raveena will join the tour as support for the North American Leg.
The tour offers a VIP package experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck + exclusive performance, VIP merch item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com
The tour arrives as her smash hit “Nasty” is currently being lauded as the “Song of Summer” by many. Produced by Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Camila Cabello) and Zack Sekoff the track has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide since release. Following the viral dance trend, the track has become a certified hit, breaking onto major charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The track also reached #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 as well as #2 on the Apple iTunes R&B and Soul Songs chart. The single is currently #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, and on TikTok, the song has surpassed 4 million creates across sounds and is at 13 billion total views! Tinashe recently delivered an electric, choreographic performance of the track on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and she performed at the BET AWARDS during the Usher tribute performance.
Tinashe also released two remixes of the album’s leading hit single “Nasty.” The “Nasty” xx remix featuring multi-platinum selling rapper Tyga and “Nasty” GIRL featuring R&B powerhouse Chlöe debuted last month via Nice Life Recording Company. The remixes were released on the heels of Tinashe’s Remix EP of the track, which includes a reworked version from her frequent collaborator, Kaytranada. Listen HERE. The highly anticipated new album, Quantum Baby is out now.
Date City, ST Venue
10/14 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim
10/15 San Diego, CA Soma
10/17 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
10/23 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/24 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
10/26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
10/28 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
10/31 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
11/1 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/4 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount
11/6 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/10 Montreal, QC MTELUS
11/11 Toronto, ON REBEL
11/13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/14 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
11/18 Seattle, WA* Showbox SoDo
11/22 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
11/24 San Francisco, CA* The Warfield
11/25 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
*Indicates Non-Live Nation Date
Tinashe is a multi-platinum-certified R&B disruptor singer, writer, and dancer - but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. She is one of music’s most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from R&B, pop and hip-hop that has generated a global cross-genre fanbase of over 13 million social media followers. Tinashe has headlined two world tours and accrued over 1.5 billion global streams all time. Her first album, Aquarius, came out in 2014 and debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. She has since released four more studio albums, not including BB/ANG3L, as well as several mixtapes and numerous hit singles. Tinashe’s list of collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Usher, Charli XCX, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Dev Hynes, and Calvin Harris. In 2019, Tinashe performed the lead role of Mimi Marquez in the Fox television special Rent: LIVE.
