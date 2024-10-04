Tinashe Embarking on 'Match My Freak' World Tour This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum-certified pop/R&B disruptor singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe kicks off her Match My Freak World Tour on October 14. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-date North American leg begins on October 14 in Anaheim. The tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville. See the full North American routing below. Raveena will join the tour as support for the North American Leg.

The tour offers a VIP package experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck + exclusive performance, VIP merch item, early entry and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

The tour arrives as her smash hit “Nasty” is currently being lauded as the “Song of Summer” by many. Produced by Ricky Reed (Lizzo, Camila Cabello) and Zack Sekoff the track has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide since release. Following the viral dance trend, the track has become a certified hit, breaking onto major charts including the Billboard Hot 100. The track also reached #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50 as well as #2 on the Apple iTunes R&B and Soul Songs chart. The single is currently #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, and on TikTok, the song has surpassed 4 million creates across sounds and is at 13 billion total views! Tinashe recently delivered an electric, choreographic performance of the track on MTV’s Fresh Out Live, last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and she performed at the BET AWARDS during the Usher tribute performance.

Tinashe also released two remixes of the album’s leading hit single “Nasty.” The “Nasty” xx remix featuring multi-platinum selling rapper Tyga and “Nasty” GIRL featuring R&B powerhouse Chlöe debuted last month via Nice Life Recording Company. The remixes were released on the heels of Tinashe’s Remix EP of the track, which includes a reworked version from her frequent collaborator, Kaytranada. Listen HERE. The highly anticipated new album, Quantum Baby is out now.

MATCH MY FREAK WORLD TOUR

Date City, ST Venue

10/14 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim

10/15 San Diego, CA Soma

10/17 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

10/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/22 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

10/23 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/24 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

10/26 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

10/28 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

10/31 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

11/1 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Wallingford, CT Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/4 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

11/6 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/10 Montreal, QC MTELUS

11/11 Toronto, ON REBEL

11/13 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/14 Minneapolis, MN Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

11/18 Seattle, WA* Showbox SoDo

11/22 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

11/24 San Francisco, CA* The Warfield

11/25 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

*Indicates Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT TINASHE:

Tinashe is a multi-platinum-certified R&B disruptor singer, writer, and dancer - but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. She is one of music’s most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from R&B, pop and hip-hop that has generated a global cross-genre fanbase of over 13 million social media followers. Tinashe has headlined two world tours and accrued over 1.5 billion global streams all time. Her first album, Aquarius, came out in 2014 and debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. She has since released four more studio albums, not including BB/ANG3L, as well as several mixtapes and numerous hit singles. Tinashe’s list of collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Usher, Charli XCX, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Dev Hynes, and Calvin Harris. In 2019, Tinashe performed the lead role of Mimi Marquez in the Fox television special Rent: LIVE.

