Timothy Simons on Sasha's Dating Storyline in NOBODY WANTS THIS S3

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Timothy Simons appeared on TODAY to discuss his role as Sasha in the third season of Netflix's NOBODY WANTS THIS, describing how the character is learning to date again for the first time in years. The conversation also touched on lighter personal territory, including Simons joking that he misses his blonde hair from past roles.

Simons used part of the appearance to share a personal moment from a recent red carpet, describing a quiet way he honored his late father while attending the Emmys. He also looked back on his time on Veep, recalling how the cast reacted upon learning that Paul McCartney was a fan of the show.

The actor rounded out the segment by listing some of the classic movies he has been introducing to his teenage children, giving a glimpse into his life away from set. Much of the discussion centered on Sasha's arc in the new season of NOBODY WANTS THIS, which finds the character navigating the dating world again after a long gap.

Simons' TODAY appearance arrives as NOBODY WANTS THIS continues to draw press attention for its third season, with other cast members including Kristen Bell and Adam Brody recently discussing the series and their own career histories in separate talk-show appearances.

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