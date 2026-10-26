Kristen Bell and Adam Brody Talk NOBODY WANTS THIS, Marriage and Halloween Plans

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Kristen Bell and Adam Brody traced their overlapping television history back to teen soap opera roots during a sit-down with Drew Barrymore, discovering shared connections through "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C." while promoting their series "Nobody Wants This." The pair's appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW moved across their current project and the earlier roles that shaped their careers, giving Barrymore an entry point into both the new show and the actors' decades in the industry.

In the first clip, Bell and Brody reflect on some of what the description calls their "most iconic roles" in "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl," identifying surprising links between the two shows as they discuss "Nobody Wants This" with Barrymore. The conversation gives both actors room to compare notes on projects that predate their current series, with Barrymore steering the discussion between past and present work.

A second appearance shifts the focus to relationships, with Bell and Brody discussing what they described as the secret behind a happy marriage. The two speak about finding, and keeping, what the segment title calls the "right" person, pairing that personal reflection with further talk about "Nobody Wants This."

Additional footage finds Bell outlining her approach to Halloween, telling Barrymore she wants her family costumes to take onlookers a year to understand. The segment also touches on what the description calls some of Bell's "punniest" costumes, rounding out a conversation that spans the couple's professional history, their marriage, and their holiday traditions.

Barrymore has recently hosted a range of guests for similar career-spanning conversations, including Holland Taylor, who discussed her own work across film and television during a two-part appearance on the show.

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