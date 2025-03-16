Third Annual Children's and Family Emmy Award Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners for the 3rd Annual Children's and Family Emmy awards were announed on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event was hosted by voice actor Eric Bauza, whois known for the voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and Marvin the Martian. Disney+'s Percy Jackon and the Olympians lead the nominations with a total of sixteen nominations.

In the end, Percy Jackon and the Olympians won eight Emmys. Christian Slater won the Emmy for Lead Performer in a Preschool and Children's or Young Teen Program as Mulgarath in "The Spiderwick Chronicles." Meryl Streep aslo won an Emmy for "Storyline Online."

Just to name a few of this year's winners, in the category of Children's or Family Viewing Series, THE WINNER IS Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apply TV+). The winner for Young Teen Series is Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+). For Preschool Series, THE WINNER IS Blue's Clues & You (Nickelodeon).

For Fiction Special, THE WINNER IS The Velventeen Rabbit (Apple TV+). The winner for Non-Fiction Program is Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School (HBO/Max). For Preschool Animated Series, THE WINNER IS THE TINY CHEF SHOW (Nickelodeon). For Children's or Young Teen Animated Series is Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney+).

In the category of Animated Special, THE WINNER IS Orion and the Dark (Netflix). For Short Form Live Action Program, THE WINNER IS Elmo and Jesse Remember Uncle Jack (Sesame Workshop). For Short Form Animated Program THE WINNER IS Once Upon a Studio (Disney+).

To see the rest of this year's winners and learn more about the event, check out the article from Variety here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Gilkas

Comments