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The Stray Cats Bring Rockabilly Energy to THE TONIGHT SHOW With ROCK THIS TOWN

The rockabilly trio delivered a live rendition of their signature hit for Fallon's studio audience.

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The Stray Cats brought their rockabilly sound to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon with a live performance of their signature song, Rock This Town. The band's appearance gave viewers a chance to see the group perform the track in front of Fallon's studio audience, delivering the kind of high-energy set the song is known for.

Rock This Town has long stood as one of The Stray Cats' most recognizable songs, and the band's television performance offered a showcase of the rockabilly style that has defined their sound. The segment centered entirely on the live rendition, giving the group a platform to present the track to a national audience.

The performance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights on NBC at 11:35 ET/10:35c. Episodes of the show, including this performance, are also available to stream on Peacock.

The Stray Cats' television appearance places the band among the acts that have used the late-night stage to bring their music to a wider audience, with the performance of Rock This Town serving as the focal point of the segment.

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