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NBC has issued a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, detailing a run of episodes set to feature Shania Twain, John Leguizamo, Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon, comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss, Michael Strahan and Chase Stokes.

Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Shania Twain, Feid, Chance the Rapper, Bebe Rexha and THE STRAY CATS.

'THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon' Listings: August 28 - September 4

Friday, August 28: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. (OAD 7/22/26)

Monday, August 31: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. (OAD 7/28/26)

Tuesday, September 1: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. (OAD 7/30/26)

Wednesday, September 2: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. (OAD 8/3/26)

Thursday, September 3: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. (OAD 7/27/26)

Friday, September 4: Guests include Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and musical guest THE STRAY CATS. (OAD 8/18/26)

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