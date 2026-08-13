THE STRAY CATS to Perform on Tonight Show Aug. 18, Fall Tour Starts Nov. 9

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

THE STRAY CATS will make their first live late-night television appearance in more than 35 years when the band performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 18. The appearance, featuring original members Brian Setzer on guitar and vocals, Lee Rocker on upright bass and vocals, and Slim Jim Phantom on drums and vocals, closes out the summer leg of the band's 2026 tour. The group's last late-night television performance came in 1990 on The Late Show with David Letterman. THE STRAY CATS are set to return to the road for a month of fall dates beginning November 9 in Grand Prairie, TX, with stops including Nashville, Charlotte, Orlando and Atlanta before the tour concludes December 6 at Foxwoods in Connecticut. Setlists are expected to draw from the band's catalog of hits including 'Stray Cat Strut,' 'Rock This Town,' 'Runaway Boys' and '(She's) Sexy + 17.'

Tour Dates

Friday, August 14 — Westbury, NY — Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Saturday, August 15 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ocean Casino Resort

Sunday, August 16 — Morristown, NJ — Mayo Performing Arts Center

Monday, November 9 — Grand Prairie, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre

Tuesday, November 10 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre

Thursday, November 12 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, November 13 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

Sunday, November 15 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

Tuesday, November 17 — Louisville, KY — The Louisville Palace

Wednesday, November 18 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

Friday, November 20 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, November 21 — Danville, VA — Caesars Virginia

Monday, November 23 — Orlando, FL — Hard Rock Live Orlando

Tuesday, November 24 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

Wednesday, November 25 — Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

Friday, November 27 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

Saturday, November 28 — Cherokee, NC — Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Sunday, November 29 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome by Rutter Mills

Tuesday, December 1 — Red Bank, NJ — Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wednesday, December 2 — Greensburg, PA — The Palace Theatre

Friday, December 4 — Bethlehem, PA — The Wind Creek Event Center

Sunday, December 6 — Mashantucket, CT — Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

About THE STRAY CATS

THE STRAY CATS, the band that put Rockabilly music back on the record charts in the early '80s, scored several big hits on both sides of the Atlantic thanks to a striking visual 1950's style brought 'up to date' with exaggerated pompadours and colorful tattoos and as well as genuine musical chops that evoked the best players of rockabilly's original heyday. Formed by guitarist/vocalist Brian Setzer, upright bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom in the Long Island town of Massapequa, NY, in 1979, the trio shared a love for Rockabilly music. After banging around New York for a few months, in the summer of 1980, and seeing a pompadoured kid on the cover of UK magazine NME, they hopped a plane to London where a rockabilly revival movement was just beginning to emerge. Their massive hits and videos include 'Runaway Boys,' 'Rock This Town,' 'Stray Cat Strut' '(She's) Sexy + 17,' and 'I Won't Stand in Your Way.'

THE STRAY CATS previously released 'Stampede' and a cover of Eddie Cochran's 'Teenage Heaven' via Surfdog Records, marking their first new music in six years. Additional details on the band's ongoing 2026 tour schedule, including the previously announced summer leg, have been covered in prior BroadwayWorld reporting.

Photo Credit: Suzie Kaplan



Photo Credit: Suzie Kaplan

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...