The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival To Honor Comedian Luenell With PSICF Breakthrough In Comedy Award

Hot off the heels of appearing opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, again for a second time, in last year's Oscar and Golden Globe-winning film 'A Star is Born,' Luenell is on a hot streak! She followed that up this year with the Netflix comedy hit 'Dolemite Is My Name' opposite Eddie Murphy. She also appeared in the Fran Drescher helmed Showtime Comedy Special 'Funny Women of a Certain Age,' and had not one, but two, residencies in Las Vegas at the SLS Hotel and Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club. In addition to that, she toured the country every week. Luenell has had quite a year. She first gained wide recognition for her role opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the comedy blockbuster film 'Borat.' Since then, she's worked non-stop in films opposite Liam Neeson, Adam Sandler, and Sandra Bullock, and in TV shows like 'The Middle,' 'Californication,' and 'Lopez.' In addition, she has done numerous voice-over roles in 'Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2, 'The Boondocks,' and others. She can next be seen once again with Eddie Murphy in the upcoming 'Coming to America,' sequel as well as the new Netflix Jamie Foxx series.

Paul Cruz, President of the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, says, "I have known Luenell for about a decade now, and her star just keeps rising and rising. She does it all, touring the world doing stand-up, headlining in Vegas, appearing in Films, TV, and Voiceover for major animated films, music videos for Bruno Mars, even modeling for singer Rhianna's fashion show Savage X Fenty. She just keeps getting bigger and bigger, and although she's been working non-stop for year's she is definitely having a moment and we wanted to celebrate that. She deserves to be honored. "

The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival launches its week-long online festival October 11th - 18th, 2020 with Star-Studded Films, Q&A's, Industry Panels, Stand-Up Competitions, Awards Gala, and a multitude of Stars. Partial proceeds will go to pandemic related charities. For tickets and information go to www.psicf.org.

