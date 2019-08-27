The Paley Center for Media Announces First Three Programs for PaleyFest NY

The Paley Center for Media today announced the return of New York's premier television festival: PaleyFest NY. Entering its seventh year, this two-week celebration of television gathers the cast and creative teams of today's most acclaimed and popular TV shows for screenings and intimate discussions taking place October 4-15 at the Paley Center New York location.

ABC's Emmy Award-winning BLACK-ISH on October 13, Netflix's Emmy Award-nominated The Kominsky Method on October 11, and TBS's fan-favorite SEARCH PARTY on October 7 are the first selections in the star-studded lineup of events, with additional shows and talent to be announced on September 9.

"We're thrilled to announce the first selections of PaleyFest NY which, represent some of the best comedies television has to offer," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Every October New Yorkers know they can look forward to all the entertaining conversations and can't-miss moments behind their favorite television shows that only happen at PaleyFest NY."

"Really looking forward to joining some of my fellow cast mates from The Kominsky Method at this year's PaleyFest NY," said The Kominsky Method star and Golden Globe award-winner Michael Douglas. "It's a great way to premiere and kick off our second season."

"The team from SEARCH PARTY is thrilled to take part in this year's PaleyFest NY," said Search Party's executive producer Sarah-Violet Bliss. "We are proud that this very New York show will be a part of New York's favorite television festival."

"The BLACK-ISH family is excited to premiere a special look at Season 6 with PaleyFest NY as well as share some gems and stories from this upcoming season with our amazing fans," said BLACK-ISH executive producer Courtney Lilly.

Citi returns as the Official Card of PaleyFest NY. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase tickets starting September 10 at noon before they go on sale to the public. For details, please visit citientertainment.com.





