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The Milk Carton Kids Perform 'A Friend Like You' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

The folk duo delivered a stripped-down performance of their latest track.

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The Milk Carton Kids brought their signature close harmonies to late-night television, performing their song A Friend Like You on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The acoustic folk duo's appearance gave viewers a look at the pared-down sound that has defined the group's output.

The performance showcased the duo's guitar-and-vocal arrangement style, a hallmark of their live sets. The segment aired as part of Jimmy Kimmel Live's ongoing lineup of musical guests featured on the ABC program.

The song itself served as the centerpiece of the appearance, with the duo delivering the track in a live setting for Kimmel's audience. No additional details about a supporting album or tour were included alongside the performance.

The clip adds to the show's catalog of musical performances posted to its YouTube channel, giving fans of the duo a chance to revisit the moment online.

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