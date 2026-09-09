Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals Four Months Of Bollywood Dance Training For New Netflix Film

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Hasan Minhaj sat down with TODAY to discuss their new Netflix movie "Best of the Best," with Ramakrishnan opening up about the physical demands of the role. She described her dance experience heading into the project as "nonexistent," a gap she closed through four months of Bollywood dance training.

The preparation left a lasting impression on her. "I've never been more fit in my life, I didn't like to sweat before this," Ramakrishnan said of the training process, pointing to just how far outside her comfort zone the role pushed her physically.

Minhaj, for his part, spoke about what attracted him to "Best of the Best" in the first place and singled out watching his younger co-stars come into their own as a highlight of the experience. "Seeing this young, incredible cast step into their own. This world means so much to so many people around the country," he said, framing the project as one with resonance beyond the screen.

Together, the two actors offered a glimpse into the on-set atmosphere of the film, with Ramakrishnan's dance transformation and Minhaj's reflections on the ensemble cast giving viewers a sense of the work that went into bringing "Best of the Best" to Netflix.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...