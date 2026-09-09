John Mulaney Reportedly in Talks to Star as Agent Maxwell Smart in GET SMART Reboot

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John Mulaney is reportedly in talks to headline a new version of "Get Smart," according to a report covered on TODAY, with the comedian eyed for the lead role of bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart. The report marks a potential major screen role for Mulaney, who is best known for his stand-up work and television projects.

"Get Smart" originally debuted in 1965 as a television series starring Don Adams as the accident-prone spy Maxwell Smart. The property was later adapted into a 2008 feature film starring Steve Carell in the title role. Any new version starring Mulaney would mark the character's latest reincarnation across generations of television and film.

Mulaney has recently been focused on live comedy, including his "Mister Whatever" stand-up tour, which has taken him to venues across the country. He also hosted, wrote and executive produced the Netflix talk show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney," a follow-up to his earlier series "Everybody's in LA."

Details on timing or additional casting for the "Get Smart" reboot were not included in the report. Mulaney recently used a TODAY appearance to announce a nine-night New York City comedy run called "Mulaney Takes Manhattan," closing with a performance at Madison Square Garden.

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