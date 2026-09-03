Jelly Roll Recruits Kids to Write His Next Single, Gets AI Threat in Return

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Jelly Roll, serving as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, brought a group of children onto the show to help him write a new single, treating their unfiltered answers as songwriting material. The segment had the musician posing questions about pets, vacations and rhymes, then stitching the kids' responses into an original song performed at the end of the bit.

The exercise quickly turned chaotic, with one child bringing up a fish that "ate his grandson and his other grandson" and another revealing they were once put in time out for punching their dad. Jelly Roll leaned into the absurdity throughout, telling the kids at one point, "Music has no rules. I love breaking rules. That's how I ended up in a place called prison."

By the end of the session, the group had produced lyrics touching on dinosaurs, a bearded dragon in Italy, an astronaut named Catalina and a cannibalistic fish named Grandpa. Jelly Roll performed the resulting song live, closing with the tongue in cheek line, "Next time I need ideas, I'm just going to use AI."

The bit capped a night that also featured Jelly Roll's guest-hosting duties bringing on Leanne Morgan, Bert Kreischer and Leslie Mann, all of whom sat down with him for separate conversations during the same stretch of episodes.

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