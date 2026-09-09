Lizzo on Helping Kids Find Their Voice With New Book LIL LIZZO MEETS SASHA B. FLOOTIN'

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Lizzo stopped by THE VIEW to talk about her new children's book, "Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin'," explaining that she hopes the story helps young readers feel like they fit in and gives them the confidence to find their own voice. The Grammy-winning artist used the appearance to reflect on her own state of mind, telling the co-hosts she is "deeply soaked in gratitude" for her life at this point in her career.

The book marks Lizzo's entry into children's literature, building on her identity as a musician known for messages of self-acceptance. Her appearance on THE VIEW follows a separate stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she walked hosts through the story and characters behind the book and performed its bonus song, also recalling how she secretly listened to secular music and discovered the flute as a teenager.

On THE VIEW, Lizzo framed the book's message around inclusion and self-expression, themes that echo the personal history she shared elsewhere about finding her own creative outlet through music during her youth. The character Sasha B. Flootin' ties directly into that flute connection, giving young readers a character built around the same instrument that shaped Lizzo's own path.

The gratitude Lizzo expressed during the conversation extended beyond the book itself, with the singer describing her current mindset as one shaped by appreciation for how far her career and personal life have come.

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