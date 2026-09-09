Joey King Reveals Sandra Bullock Sleepover During PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 Chat on KIMMEL

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Joey King stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her upcoming role in Practical Magic 2 and shared details about spending time with co-star Sandra Bullock outside of filming, including a sleepover at Bullock's house. King described the experience as a highlight of working on the project, giving fans a glimpse into her relationship with the veteran actress ahead of the film's release.

Much of the conversation moved beyond the film itself and into King's personal life, including an unconventional family outing she took at age eight to Bodies The Exhibition with her mother. King recounted the visit as part of a broader discussion about the sometimes unusual excursions she and her mom have shared over the years.

King also detailed a birthday tradition that has taken her and her mother to Las Vegas, including a trip up the Stratosphere tower where she jumped off the attraction's thrill ride. She described the outing as one of several elaborate ways she has chosen to mark her birthday, painting a picture of a family that leans into adventurous, offbeat celebrations.

The appearance gave viewers a mix of career news tied to Practical Magic 2 alongside personal anecdotes about King's close bond with her mother, rounding out a segment that touched on both her professional life and her offscreen habits.

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