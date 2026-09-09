Andrew Garfield Recalls Learning He Landed Spider-Man Back in 2010

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Andrew Garfield brought Jimmy Kimmel a gift to mark the show's 4,000th episode during a wide-ranging appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the two also looked back at footage of Garfield learning in 2010 that he had been cast as Spider-Man. The reaction, captured on camera years ago, gave viewers a glimpse of the moment before Garfield became known for the role.

Much of the conversation centered on Garfield's current work, including his new film The Uprising. He discussed his co-star Cosmo Jarvis, joking about what he called the worst haircut in movie history, and recounted working alongside an ox named Prince during production.

Garfield also previewed an upcoming series in which he will play Roy, of the duo Siegfried and Roy, and spoke about voicing Sam Altman for a project touching on the effects of artificial intelligence. He touched on his accent work as part of preparing for these roles, giving Kimmel and the audience insight into how he approaches different characters.

The interview moved between reflective and lighthearted moments, with Garfield weaving stories about his past casting alongside details of his newer projects. His comments on the ox named Prince and the Spider-Man footage gave the segment a mix of nostalgia and fresh material from his current work.

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