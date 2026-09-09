Sherri Shepherd, Dondré Whitfield Discuss ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE 9/11 Survivor Film

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Sherri Shepherd and Dondré Whitfield sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss their new film ANGEL IN THE RUBBLE, which tells the story of Genelle Guzman-McMillan, the last survivor rescued from the World Trade Center rubble following the September 11 attacks. The two actors spoke about bringing that account to the screen, framing the film as a dramatization of one of the most harrowing individual stories to emerge from that day.

Shepherd is not only starring in the film but also serving as an executive producer, giving her a role in shaping the project both in front of and behind the camera. As detailed in a prior GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, Shepherd has spoken about what drew her to a story rooted in one of the defining events of recent American history, and her dual role points to a personal investment in how Guzman-McMillan's account reaches audiences.

Whitfield joined Shepherd for this appearance to speak further on the film, adding his perspective as a co-star on a project built around a real survivor's ordeal. Their conversation kept its focus on the weight of retelling a true story tied to 9/11, with both actors underscoring the responsibility of portraying an event that remains a defining moment in American memory.

The segment gave viewers a look at how Shepherd and Whitfield approached the material, from the emotional stakes of the subject matter to the significance of centering the film on Guzman-McMillan's rescue rather than the broader tragedy of that day.

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