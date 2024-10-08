The Criterion Mobile Closet Sets Brooklyn as Next Stop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Criterion will continue traveling the Criterion Closet Picks show to Brooklyn Bridge Park on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 from 10am-6pm daily, in partnership with St. Ann’s Warehouse, where Criterion will also screen the best of its 15 years of Closet Picks. Criterion has built a replica of their famous film closet inside an 18-foot delivery van, and stocked it with more than 1,000 definitive editions of the most important classic and contemporary films from around the world. The Criterion Collection Closet may offer more cinematic inspiration per square foot than any place on the planet. Other locations to be announced later.

The Criterion Mobile Closet made its debut in New York City at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall during the Opening Night and Centerpiece weekends of the 62nd New York Film Festival on September 28 – 29th and October 5 – 6th. Attendance and demand was overwhelming and included over 900 attendees, some traveling from outside New York, arriving as early as 6am and waiting up to 8 hours to visit the closet and ranging from film fans who attended with friends and family. Guests also included such notables as Isabella Rossellini, David Cronenberg, Ari Aster, Guy Maddin, Dev Hynes, Misty Copeland and more. Some of the most popular picks across the days included Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy, The Before Trilogy from director Richard Linklater, and Frances Ha from director Noah Baumbach.

Since 2010, when Guillermo Del Toro first allowed Criterion to film him choosing a few movies from the closet, nearly 200 filmmakers, stars, and movie-loving luminaries of all kinds often come to Criterion and championed the films they love in Criterion’s popular Criterion Closet Picks video series –– which has welcomed stars Laurie Anderson, Gregg Araki, Agnès B., Sean Baker, Alec Baldwin, Cate Blanchett, Raúl Castillo, Kim Cattrall, Anton Corbijn, Willem Dafoe, Lee Daniels, Guillermo Del Toro, Minnie Driver, John Dwyer, Ayo Edebiri, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gina Gershon, Tavi Gevinson, Bill Hader, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Jeremy O. Harris, Ethan Hawke, JR, Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, Dan Levy, M.I.A., Tyler Mitchell, Viggo Mortensen, Hari Nef, Molly Ringwald, Winona Ryder, Josh and Benny Safdie, Jerry Schatzberg, Jason Schwartzman, St. Vincent, Channing Tatum, John Waters, and more.

Now film fans all over America will be able to have their own Criterion Closet experiences and record their own Closet Picks videos as the mobile Closet makes its way around the country. In celebration of Criterion’s 40th Anniversary, guests can make their own very personal “Closet picks”, shop the closet, and receive a free signature “Polaroid” shot and a Criterion tote bag. The offer coincides with the recent release of CC40 –– the forty-film box set that celebrates forty years of the Criterion Collection curated by the closet picks, with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary films presented with all their special features and essays in a deluxe clothbound, slipcased edition.

The Studio at St. Ann’s Warehouse will also be activated throughout the time the mobile Closet is in the Park, screening videos of the Criterion Closet Picks continuously during the weekend hours. For more information about the upcoming weekend please visit HERE.

About The Criterion Collection

Since 1984, The Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium — from laserdisc to DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD to streaming — Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film. www.criterion.com | @criterioncollection

About St. Ann’s Warehouse

St. Ann’s Warehouse plays a vital role on the global cultural landscape as an American artistic home for international companies of distinction, American avant-garde masters, and talented emerging artists ready to work on a grand scale. Located on the waterfront in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the spectacular waterfront theater provides artists with flexible, open space, enabling them to work with unfettered creativity, knowing that the theater can be adapted to suit their needs.

Over its 44-year history, St. Ann’s Warehouse has introduced American audiences to landmark works from a global community of theater-makers including The National Theatre of Scotland (Black Watch, Let the Right One In); Emma Rice (Brief Encounter, Tristan & Yseult); TR Warszawa (Festen, Macbeth); Mark Rylance (Measure for Measure), Daniel Kramer (Woyzeck), Enda Walsh (The Walworth Farce, and Misterman, Grief Is the Thing with Feathers, both featuring Cillian Murphy); The Donmar Warehouse (the all-female Shakespeare Trilogy); Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma! (2019 Tony Award winner); Good Chance Theatre’s The Jungle; and Little Amal Walks NYC, a massive public art project co-produced by St. Ann’s and The Walk Productions; Almeida Theatre’s The Hunt (with Tobias Menzies). St. Ann’s legacy concerts in St. Ann’s Church: Lou Reed’s and John Cale’s Songs for ‘Drella; Lou Reed’s Berlin; legendary Hal Willner tribute concerts, and solo outings by Jeff Buckley, Marianne Faithfull, Aaron Neville, David Bowie, Joe Strummer, and many others. During the pandemic, St. Ann’s deployed its roof and façade for free public art exhibitions and outdoor roof concerts. www.stannswarehouse.org

Image Credit: Courtesy of Criterion

Comments