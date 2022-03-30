The CW Network Announces Primetime Listings for the Week of April 17th

The CW Network has released their primetime television programming for the week of April 17th. Below is the scheduling.

SUNDAY, APRIL 17

RIVERDALE

"Chapter One Hundred and Five: Folk Heroes" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV)

THE WORLD'S TOUGHEST MAN - To get the town of Riverdale out from under Percival's (guest star Chris O'Shea) grip, Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) devise a plan to turn Archie into a modern-day folk hero by performing a series of impossible feats. Meanwhile, Percival takes aim at Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook), pitting them and their businesses against one another. Finally, after falling ill, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) makes a surprising discovery about herself. Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Devon Turner (#610). Original airdate 4/17/2022.

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Greg Proops 6" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

COMEDY CHOPS TESTED - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Greg Proops, put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#902). Original airdate 2/19/2021.

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"Whatcha Doin'?" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

UP TO NO GOOD - The comedy continues when guest stars Julie Klausner, Preet Bharara, Shalewa Sharp, and Rachel Feinstein join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees to weave more WILD tales and make the rival team decide what is fact and what is fiction (#105). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/16/20222.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

ALL AMERICAN

"C.R.E.A.M (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV)

IT'S NOT ALL WHAT IT SEEMS - After Spencer (Daniel Ezra) sees some teammates landing lucrative NIL deals, his ambitions for them continues to grow. Jordan's (Michael Evans Behling) new friendship with some teammates becomes more complicated than he imagined. Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets a new perspective for her NIL piece after not giving up and following her gut. Asher (Cody Christian) and the crew get a new perspective about their group dynamic from an outsider. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) jumps to conclusions while protecting someone at her new job. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#415). Original airdate 4/18/2022.

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

"Just A Friend" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

EVOLVING RELATIONSHIPS - When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) goes home for a quick trip to get answers from his father about his adoption, Simone (Geffri Maya) drops everything to be his support system. Thea (Camille Hyde) and Nathaniel (guest star Rhoyle Ivy King) immerse themselves in sorority life by helping with the gala, but they discover sorority politics are no joke. JR (Sylvestor Powell) knows what he wants now and is ready to fight for it and Keisha (Netta Walker) helps push Cam (Mitchell Edwards) out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) fights for her job as a video of her criticizing Bringston surfaces. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Megan McNamara (#108). Original airdate 4/18/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

SUPERMAN & LOIS

"Anti-Hero" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE ("AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.") DIRECTS - Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen "Teen Wolf") to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci (#207). Original airdate 3/8/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.





NAOMI

"Fellowship of the Disc" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

AT ODDS - Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob (Aidan Gemme) shares obscure information with her and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) celebrate their 20th Wedding Anniversary while also giving serious consideration to their future and how best to protect Naomi. Meanwhile, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) disagree on how Naomi should be trained for a larger, very imminent threat. Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) choose the comic bookstore for their class volunteer project, but Lourdes (Camila Moreno) finds their presence to be more of an intrusion into her private life. Gussie Roc wrote the episode directed by DeMane Davis (#108). Original airdate 3/22/2022. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

"Freddie Mercury: The Final Act" - (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGEND OF FREDDIE MERCURY - FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT showcases the extraordinary final chapter of Freddie Mercury's life and how, after his death from AIDS, Queen staged one of the biggest concerts in history-the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium-to celebrate his life and challenge the prejudices around HIV/AIDS. Featuring new interviews with Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, the documentary features extensive footage from the concert and behind-the-scenes rehearsals, including performances by Elton John, George Michael, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, and more. The film also hears directly from those who performed at the epic gig, including Roger Daltrey (The Who), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Lisa Stansfield and Paul Young, as well as the concert's promoter, Harvey Goldsmith. A Rogan Productions film for BBC, FREDDIE MERCURY: THE FINAL ACT is directed by James Rogan ("1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," "Uprising") and produced by Dan Hall. BBC Studios is distributing internationally. The CW original airdate 4/20/2022.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

WALKER

"Boundaries" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST - When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey which could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another. Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with THE FAMILY if he can get the chance. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#211). Original airdate 3/10/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.





LEGACIES

"Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

REVEALATIONS - As Aurora (guest star Rebecca Breeds) continues her research, she finds information that could prove very useful. Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) commands Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) to do things, with surprising results ensuing. Alaric (Matthew Davis), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and Ted (guest star Ben Geurens) work together to devise how to best use their wishes. The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Michael A. Allowitz (#408). Original airdate 3/10/2022.

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

TWO HOUR SPECIAL

"2040" - (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A POSITIVE VISION OF WHAT COULD BE FOR THE EARTH - From award-winning director Damon Gameau ("The Sugar Film"), "2040" is a documentary film that explores a positive vision of the future where humanity has solved climate change, with solutions well within reach today. Motivated by concerns about the planet and the future his four-year-old daughter would inherit, Gameau embarked on a global journey to interview innovators and changemakers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability and to identify the best solutions, available to us now, that would help improve the health of our planet and the societies that operate within it. "2040" features Damon Gameau, Eva Lazzaro and Velvet Gameau and is produced by GoodThing Productions and Regan Pictures with executive producers Ian Darling, Malinda Wink, Mark Monroe, Paul Wiegard, and William Gammon. The CW airdate 4/22/2021.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

"Shawn Johnson 2" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

FLIPPING OUT FOR LAUGHS - WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY U.S. OLYMPIAN SHAWN JOHNSON - Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Nyima Funk put their comedic skills to THE TEST through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. The four performers must use the little information they have and their WILD imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs. After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#1006).

WOULD I LIE TO YOU?

"English Breakfast in Jail" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SPILL THE TEA - Hear more hilarious tales - which may be truth or may be a lie - when guest stars Jordan Klepper, Nikki James, John Hodgman, and Michael Urie join host Aasif Mandvi and team captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees (#113). Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 4/23/22.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"The Classics Remixed" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SORCERY OR MAGIC? - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Bill Cook, Dan Sperry, Tetro, Joel Meyer, Joshua Jay and Alex Ramon (#803). Original airdate 4/23/2022.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Copycats, Magical Matrimony, and Moments in Time" - (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

AIR CANNON CARD TRICK - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Kyle Marlett, Ed Alonzo, Matthew Laslo, Angela Funovits and "Lefty" (#712). Original airdate 8/28/2020.