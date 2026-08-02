Joe Buck Talks Hosting New Sports-Themed 'ESPN JEOPARDY!' on GMA

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A new sports spin on a classic game show format was the topic of discussion on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where Monday Night Football commentator Joe Buck appeared to talk about hosting ESPN JEOPARDY!, premiering on Hulu and Disney+.

Buck takes on hosting duties for the new series, which features ESPN commentators and celebrity sports fans facing off in trivia competition.

The format keeps the familiar trappings of the original JEOPARDY! show intact, with contestants competing on the iconic Alex Trebek Stage, the same set long associated with the flagship program. The sports-centric twist puts broadcasters and fans in front of the buzzers instead of the show's typical contestant pool.

ESPN JEOPARDY! is set to stream on both Hulu and Disney+, extending the game show franchise into a new sports-focused format aimed at fans familiar with ESPN's roster of commentators.

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