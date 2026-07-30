Ben Affleck Wins $1 Million on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE for Charity

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Ben Affleck claimed the top prize on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE, walking away with $1 million during his run on the ABC game show, according to a segment shared by TODAY. Affleck's winnings were donated to a charity of his choosing rather than kept for personal gain.

The win came a year after Matt Damon achieved the same milestone on the program, capturing the $1 million prize during his own turn on the show. Affleck's victory marks another high-profile celebrity result for the revived format, which has become known for pairing recognizable names in pursuit of the game's top payout.

Affleck has previously appeared on the show alongside Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding, with that pairing also resulting in a major win benefiting Affleck's nonprofit, the Eastern Congo Initiative. That structure, in which celebrity winnings are funneled toward charitable causes instead of individual contestants, has defined the show's current run.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Affleck and Ding's earlier $1 million win on WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE also went toward the Eastern Congo Initiative, underscoring how the actor has used appearances on the game show to direct significant sums toward charitable giving.

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