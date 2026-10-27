Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Taylor Swift Becomes Youngest Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee
Swift credited the city's community for helping develop her craft as a songwriter.
Taylor Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Monday night, marking her as the youngest person in the organization's history to receive the honor. During the ceremony, Swift thanked the Nashville community for helping shape her abilities as a songwriter, according to a report from TODAY.
The induction recognizes Swift's songwriting career, much of which took root in Nashville, where she began working in the music industry. The Hall of Fame honor places her among songwriters recognized by the Nashville organization for their body of work.
Swift's remarks at the ceremony focused on her connection to the city and the role it played in developing her craft, pointing to the formative influence of the Nashville songwriting community on her career.
The ceremony adds to Swift's list of music industry honors, with Monday's induction specifically highlighting her standing as the youngest-ever recipient of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame distinction.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode