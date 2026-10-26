THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Hannah Waddingham, Kirk Franklin

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Actress Hannah Waddingham joins THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW on Monday, October 26. Hannah shares how she earned cool points with her daughter after seeing Taylor Swift! She also talks about returning for the new season of Ted Lasso and stepping back into the role of Rebecca. Plus, she opens up about becoming a positive role model Barbie and finding a love that's here to stay!

Hannah also talks about getting stunt advice from Tom Cruise and the joy of working with co-star Octavia Spencer. Plus, she takes on Rapid-Fire Q&A, shares her epic Star Wars fandom, and reveals why Jennifer Hudson is the last voice she wants to hear!

Next, Jennifer welcomes viral labor and delivery nurse Britni Thomas, who shares the joy of her work. Then, Kirk and Tammy Franklin surprise Britni with a special moment she'll never forget!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.









Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

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