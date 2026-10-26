 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Hannah Waddingham, Kirk Franklin

Hannah Waddingham discusses her role as Rebecca on TED LASSO and her personal life, while Kirk and Tammy Franklin surprise a viral labor and delivery nurse.

By:
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Hannah Waddingham, Kirk Franklin

Actress Hannah Waddingham joins THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW on Monday, October 26. Hannah shares how she earned cool points with her daughter after seeing Taylor Swift! She also talks about returning for the new season of Ted Lasso and stepping back into the role of Rebecca. Plus, she opens up about becoming a positive role model Barbie and finding a love that's here to stay!

Hannah also talks about getting stunt advice from Tom Cruise and the joy of working with co-star Octavia Spencer. Plus, she takes on Rapid-Fire Q&A, shares her epic Star Wars fandom, and reveals why Jennifer Hudson is the last voice she wants to hear!

Next, Jennifer welcomes viral labor and delivery nurse Britni Thomas, who shares the joy of her work. Then, Kirk and Tammy Franklin surprise Britni with a special moment she'll never forget!

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Hannah Waddingham, Kirk Franklin Image

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Welcomes Hannah Waddingham, Kirk Franklin Image


Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Recent Articles
Shemar Moore and Owen Thiele to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Shemar Moore and Owen Thiele to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
10/2/2026
Kirk Franklin Recalls Whitney Houston Memory During JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Tribute
Kirk Franklin Recalls Whitney Houston Memory During JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Tribute
8/9/2026
Cardi B Jokes About Her Court Case Memes, Then Sings 'Spotlight' With Jennifer Hudson
Cardi B Jokes About Her Court Case Memes, Then Sings 'Spotlight' With Jennifer Hudson
8/8/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts