TaTaTu Signs Global Agreement With Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment To Launch Viewer Reward Program

This novel initiative allows viewers to earn TTU Coins, TaTaTu's digital points system, by watching Chicken Soup for the Soul's ad-supported video-on-demand.

TaTaTu, the first rewards-based social media app, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest premium content providers for value-conscious consumers, has announced a groundbreaking global agreement to launch an unprecedented viewer reward program across its entire streaming portfolio. This novel initiative allows viewers to earn TTU Coins, TaTaTu's digital points system, by watching Chicken Soup for the Soul's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) or free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) content. These TTU Coins can be redeemed for exciting prizes by bidding on auctions and for products on the TaTaTu e-commerce platform.

Founded by renowned film producer Andrea Iervolino, TaTaTu has revolutionized the way users interact with content and social media by incentivizing their activities with TTU coins. Now, in partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, consumers will be rewarded for their engagement with content across various services, including Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming apps. This significant development follows their recent joint venture announcement to introduce AVOD streaming to new international markets, where CSSE's video content was made available on the TaTaTu platform.

"Creating value through the time spent by connected users on TaTaTu has always been our main goal because the community is the driving force behind everything," said Andrea Iervolino, CEO and Founder of TaTaTu S.p.A. "We are thrilled to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and are pleased to have found a partner who shares our vision by providing us with more than 3,000 interesting and engaging films. This is just the beginning of a long term relationship and we hope to continue distributing more and more content on TaTaTu."

"The addition of TaTaTu to our streaming services will provide a fun and rewarding experience for millions of our consumers. In an era where others are raising the prices of streaming services, we are finding ways to reward viewers for watching our great content," said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. "This collaboration is also an opportunity to enhance the entertainment experience and drive engagement on the TaTaTu platform."

This innovative collaboration between TaTaTu and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment brings a new era of audience engagement to content consumption and sets a new standard for within the streaming landscape.




