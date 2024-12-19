TULSA KING Season Two Debuts on Blu-ray and DVD in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that season two of the hit Paramount+ original series TULSA KING arrives on March 18 on Blu-ray™and DVD. The two-disc Blu-ray™and three-disc DVD sets consist of five featurettes, including two never-before-seen special features with behind-the-scenes looks into new characters, on-set footage, interviews with cast and crew and more.

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

In season two, Dwight (Stallone) and his crew continue to build up and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get their bearings, they realize that they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim. With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has UNFINISHED BUSINESS back in New York.

TULSA KING also stars an incredible ensemble cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

In addition to Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter and Craig Zisk, TULSA KING is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox, and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

SPECIAL FEATURES

“The Boss Is Back” - Exclusive Content

“Mob Rule: Writing a Season of Crime” - Exclusive Content

“Who Said It”

“Meet the Rivals”

“Best in Crew”

