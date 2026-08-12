EXOPLANET, Andy Weir-Produced Sci-Fi Thriller, to Launch on Audible

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Audible Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of EXOPLANET, a new Audible Original sci-fi thriller executive produced by Andy Weir, the author behind THE MARTIAN and PROJECT HAIL MARY. Written by novelist Benjamin Percy, the full-cast audio production stars Anthony Mackie, Ariana DeBose, and John Leguizamo as crew members of the starship Wild Blue Yonder, separated across different eras of the same planet after a quantum anomaly tears their ship apart. The story will be available exclusively through Audible.

Andy Weir said, 'I'm obsessed with problems, the kind where one person and a lot of math are all that stand between survival and disaster. Benjamin Percy's writing in Exoplanet takes that and adds a twist that genuinely kept me up at night: what if the people trying to save each other were separated not by distance, but by centuries? You can't see that story. You have to hear it. The crackle across a five-hundred-year gap, the desperation in a voice that doesn't know if anyone's still listening. Anthony, Ariana, and John don't just perform it; they make you feel every impossible mile between them.'

Marshall Lewy, Head of Audible Content for North America, stated, 'Andy Weir's stories transform rigorous science into big-hearted thrill rides with heart stopping action and intense human emotion. That's why Andy's books have sold millions and inspired blockbuster films. With Andy as Executive Producer and Benjamin Percy crafting beautiful scripts specifically for the ear, Exoplanet is built for the audiences who loved Project Hail Mary and The Martian while also giving them something entirely new. Exoplanet has brilliant sound design, three extraordinary performances, and a thrilling mystery at its core. This is the kind of ambitious, only-in-audio storytelling Audible exists to make.'

When the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, each surviving crew member crash-lands in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet—hunted, alone, and running out of time. Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw (Anthony Mackie), aided by his virtual assistant (Ray Porter), must battle an unforgiving present, driven by one thing: getting home to his daughter. First Officer Becca Bang (Ariana DeBose) fights to survive a hostile alien past. Science Officer Logan Bowers (John Leguizamo) wakes in a machine-ruled future that shouldn't exist. But the anomaly wasn't random. A relentless alien intelligence is feeding on human technology—and it's been waiting for them across every timeline. Separated by centuries, the crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all. Blending heart-stopping action with the mind-bending science that Andy Weir is known for, Exoplanet explores what it means to fight for humanity's future when your own existence hangs in the balance.

Featuring immersive sound design from Skywalker Sound and an expansive original score by composer Rob Cairns, Exoplanet delivers the problem-solving survivalism that Weir enthusiasts crave. Supporting cast members include Cherry Jones (Succession, The Handmaid's Tale), Sufe Bradshaw (Veep, VICE), Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, All the Money in the World), Ray Porter (Audible's Project Hail Mary, The Bobiverse), and Aida Osman (Rap Sh!t).

Exoplanet will be available only from Audible. For more information, visit audible.com/exoplanet.

About Andy Weir

Andy Weir is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Martian, Artemis, and Project Hail Mary. Weir's novels have sold over 7 million copies on Audible to date, with over 1.4 million copies sold in 2026 – showing the increasing velocity of his fanbase. The Martian was adapted into a major motion picture directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, earning seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Project Hail Mary, released in 2021, debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and was adapted into a major motion picture starring Ryan Gosling, released in March 2026. His work is celebrated for its meticulous scientific accuracy, propulsive storytelling, and deeply human characters facing impossible odds.

About Benjamin Percy

Benjamin Percy is the author of six novels, including The Ninth Metal, The Unfamiliar Garden, and Red Moon, as well as three story collections, and a book of essays. He wrote Marvel's first scripted, award-winning audio drama Wolverine: The Long Night. His work has been published widely in magazines like GQ, Esquire, Time, and the Paris Review, earning him honors such as an NEA fellowship, the Whiting Award, two Pushcart Prizes, the Plimpton Prize, and inclusion in Best American Short Stories. He also writes for film, television, and comics, including Wolverine, Deadpool, and The Punisher at Marvel.

About Skywalker Sound

For more than a generation, Skywalker Sound has created soundscapes that have redefined aural immersion. The company specializes in sound design, recording, mixing, and audio post-production across multiple mediums. From the gathering of real-life, organic sounds to developing new techniques in sound presentation, Skywalker Sound remains one of the world's most innovative facilities. This provides filmmakers, television producers, and immersive entertainment creators the most efficient model available for the audio post-production process. Skywalker Sound has won 19 Academy Awards for Sound. Recent projects include The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, F1, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Sinners, One Battle After Another, Top Gun Maverick, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1 million audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

Supporting cast members for EXOPLANET include Cherry Jones, Sufe Bradshaw, Charlie Plummer, Ray Porter, and Aida Osman, with sound design from Skywalker Sound and an original score composed by Rob Cairns.

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